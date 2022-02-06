COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 6, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 56 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,825. Day to day change was 55 because one old case was removed through data clean-up.

There are 2,230 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 486 in the ICU (down 15 from the previous day) and 289 on a ventilator (down eight from the previous day).

Due to a technical issue at Public Health Ontario, vaccine data was not available.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.