COVID-19 Ontario Update: February 5, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 59 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,770.

There are 2,493 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 501 in the ICU (down 16 from the previous day) and 297 on a ventilator (down 15 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 30,949,011 vaccine doses (66,029 more than the previous day), 11,802,058 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.