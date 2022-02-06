Weather outwits driver fleeing Brockville police

BROCKVILLE – Mother Nature got the upper hand on a driver trying to outrun Brockville police.

Officers tried to stop a Hyundai sport utility vehicle on Bartholomew Street around 2 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 3) when the driver sped away.

Brockville police say their officers did not give chase because of the bad weather but instead followed tire tracks in the snow to an area northeast of the city on Bisseltown Road.

That’s where they found the SUV had slid off the roadway into the ditch and the driver had ran away from the scene.

Police were able to track his footprints in the snow and found the driver hiding in an RV parked outside a nearby home.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with flight from police, being unlawfully in a dwelling, trespassing, possession of crystal meth, possession of a stolen credit card, possession of counterfeit money, possession of cannabis for distribution, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and driving while suspended.