Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday January 18, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Tuesday, January 18, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 22 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 10,628. There are 3,887 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 578 in ICU (down one from the previous day) and 343 on a ventilator (up three from the previous day). Although PHO reported 8,521 new cases Monday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 956,607 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 17) is 2,759,991. The country has 31,530 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,468 in British Columbia, 3,380 in Alberta, 961 in Saskatchewan, 1,443 in Manitoba, 10,605 in Ontario, 12,310 in Quebec, 187 in New Brunswick, 26 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 117 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 21 people in hospital Monday (three fewer than Friday) with five in the ICU (one fewer than Friday) and two on a ventilator (no change from Friday). The number of deaths to date is 67. There were 150 cases added Monday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count for the region is 4,915. There are 16 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities (no change from Friday). A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had no COVID-19 data to share Monday. It says it’s “developing a new dashboard to better reflect the new realities of the pandemic.”

Vaccines: Ontario 29,522,313 (+67,184, last update Jan. 17); EOHU 414,437 (last update Jan. 14, +2,730 from previous update Jan. 13); LGL 159,618 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 150,518 with second doses, 72,476 with third doses. (last update Jan. 9, +661 first doses, +394 second doses, +14,609 third doses since previous update Jan. 2).

The province’s GO-VAXX mobile vaccination clinic will be coming to Smiths Falls on Thursday. It will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Curling and Squash Club on Old Slys Road. It’s by appointment only, which will be available on the provincial booking portal starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 19).

Health Canada has approved the anti-viral COVID-19 drug Paxlovid. Supplies of the drug, made by Pfizer, are limited though. Canada has received around 30,000 treatments and the government expects another 120,000 by the end of March. It’s hoped the drug will ease the strain on the health care system by keeping high-risk people out of the hospital.

A four year old girl has died from causes linked to COVID-19 in a Quebec City hospital. Health Minister Christian Dube called the girl’s death “unspeakable sad” in a post on Twitter.

Students at a Manitoba school staged a walkout Monday over the return to in-class learning as coronavirus numbers rise. One student at the Winnipeg schools says they want safer classrooms and the option to learn remotely.

