School buses cancelled second straight day

BROCKVILLE – School buses have been cancelled for a second straight day due to weather conditions related to a brutal winter storm.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario cancelled all buses serving Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario schools.

“Due to significant amounts of snowfall yesterday, along with drifting snow overnight, many roads present hazardous driving conditions,” the Catholic board said in a tweet.

The French transportation consortium has also cancelled school buses for Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

But unlike yesterday, the schools are open today (Tuesday).

This is third day this season that buses have been cancelled.