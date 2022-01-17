COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 17, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 22 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,628. The day to day change was 23, with 22 newly reported deaths and one old case added through data clean-up.

There are 3,887 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 578 in the ICU (down one the previous day) and 343 on a ventilator (up three from the previous day). Hospital admission data is not available on Sundays and Mondays and days after holidays.

Ontario has administered 29,522,313 vaccine doses (67,184 more than the previous day), 11,548,371 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.