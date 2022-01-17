Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday January 17, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Monday, January 17, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 41 new deaths on Friday, 42 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday, bringing the total to 10,605. There are 3,595 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 579 in ICU (up 21 from the previous day) and 340 on a ventilator (up 13 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 10,450 new cases Sunday, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 948,086 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 14) is 2,688,751. The country has 31,190 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,462 in British Columbia, 3,375 in Alberta, 961 in Saskatchewan, 1,438 in Manitoba, 10,480 in Ontario, 12,125 in Quebec, 178 in New Brunswick, 23 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 117 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had 24 people in hospital Friday (six more than Thursday) with six in the ICU (no change from Thursday) and two on a ventilator (one fewer than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 67. There were 53 cases added Friday but due to limited testing, the number of cases locally is likely higher than what is being reported. Public Health Ontario says the cumulative case count is 4,871 (as of Sunday). There are 16 lab-confirmed outbreaks in congregate care, communal living and other facilities. A partial list of active institutional outbreaks.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 65 people in hospital Friday (one fewer than Thursday) with eight in the ICU (one fewer than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 140. There are 41 institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Thursday). Limited PCR testing increased 87 to 182,366. The total cumulative case count for the region is 11,220 (up 113) with 3,591 active (up 40) and 7,490 recovered (up 73). The health unit notes that with testing limited to high-risk individuals the number of cases in the region are likely much higher than reported.

Vaccines: Ontario 29,455,129 (+117,452, last update Jan. 16); EOHU 414,437 (last update Jan. 14, +2,730 from previous update Jan. 13); LGL 159,618 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 150,518 with second doses, 72,476 with third doses. (last update Jan. 9, +661 first doses, +394 second doses, +14,609 third doses since previous update Jan. 2).

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has cancelled its vaccine clinic today (Jan. 17) at the Almonte Octagon Room due to the storm. You can go on the health unit’s booking portal or ring up the call center at 1-844-369-1234 to reschedule.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has cancelled vaccination clinics in Winchester, Rockland and Casselman today due to the storm. People with appointments will be contacted by the health unit in the next week and a half to reschedule.

The Brockville Assessment Center started dealing with cases of people with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms in order to take pressure off the Brockville General Hospital’s emergency department. That started Thursday (Jan. 13). The center is at 100 Magedoma Boulevard (the Brockville Memorial Center) and is open weekdays noon to 8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The number is 613-704-1441.

A Eastern Ontario business organization is asking the federal government to extend the payback deadlines on relief programs. The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce says businesses have to start repaying their Regional Relief and Recovery Fund and the Canada Emergency Bank Account loans in less than a year even as they face more restrictions. The chamber would like the government to align the deadline to the end of COVID-19 related restrictions.

The chief medical adviser for Health Canada says the future of COVID-19 vaccines will be ones that hold up against mutants. Dr. Supriya Sharma says the current vaccines are keeping people from developing severe illness, even if they don’t hold up well to Omicron.

A Nunavut hamlet has not one, but two outbreaks. While it’s dealing with coronavirus, it also has an outbreak of Tuberculosis. The mayor says housing shortages and overcrowding in Pangnirtung is helping to spread both diseases.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.