Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday January 6, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Thursday, January 6, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 14 more deaths on Wednesday (13 new, one removed due to data clean-up), bringing the total to 10,252. There are 2,081 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 276 in ICU (up 10 from the previous day) and 138 on a ventilator (up 10 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 11,582 new cases, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 828,032 cases.

With over 2,081 people in hospital in Ontario, it’s the first time since early May the number of those in hospital has reached over 2,000. That was during the peak of the third wave.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 5) is 2,355,243. The country has 30,456 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,427 in British Columbia, 3,322 in Alberta, 960 in Saskatchewan, 1,400 in Manitoba, 10,239 in Ontario, 11,781 in Quebec, 165 in New Brunswick, 20 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 111 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 68 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 4,319 cases, of which 1,526 are active (47 more than Tuesday) and 2,728 are recovered (21 more than Tuesday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. The number of deaths to date is 65. There are 14 people in hospital (no change from Tuesday), five in the ICU (no change from Tuesday) and three on a ventilator (no change from Tuesday). There is five active institutional outbreaks (Rosebridge Manor (new), Perth Community Care (new), Brockville Mental Health Center, Bridlewood Manor, Lanark Lodge). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 826 cases (291 active), Lanark County West 864 cases (277 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 742 cases (279 active), Leeds-Grenville East 915 cases (368 active), Leeds-Grenville West 674 cases (271 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 86 cases (38 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 289 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 9,615 confirmed cases, of which 2,592 are active (175 more than Tuesday) and 6,888 are resolved (114 more than Tuesday). The number of deaths to date is 135. There are 17 people in hospital (five more than Tuesday) and three in the ICU (no change from Tuesday). There are 16 institutional outbreaks (no change from Tuesday; 13 long-term care or group homes and three daycare centers). Testing increased 132 to 181,524. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 3,703 cases (1,041 active), SD&G 2,380 cases (722 active), Cornwall 2,925 cases (817 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reported three new cases Wednesday: 691 total cases, 21 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 27,750,953 (+180,013, last update Jan. 5); EOHU 395,898 (last update Jan. 5, +2,853 from previous update Jan. 4); LGL 158,957 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 150,124 with second doses, 57,867 with third doses. (last update Jan. 2, +370 first doses, +136 second doses, +9,964 third doses since previous update Dec. 26).

The federal government is promising 140 million rapid tests to provinces and territories by the end of the month. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands people are frustrated with the situation as well as trying to get their hands on tests.

The federal NDP’s economic development critic has written the heads of Canada’s major grocery stores, asking them to bring back hazard pay for workers facing more health and safety risks due to the Omicron variant.

A hospital in Fort Erie, Ont. is shutting down its urgent health center today due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19. The doctors and nurses will be redeployed to other emergency departments in the region.

If you have symptoms, assume you have the virus. That advice from Yukon’s top doctor, Catherine Elliott, as the territory has fewer than 5,000 rapid tests available that are being used for those at high-risk or have chronic health conditions.

The Winnipeg police force has declared a state of emergency due to a shortage of officers off work due to COVID-19 related issues. The force has 90 active cases and 170 employees are off on coronavirus related leave. Under the state of emergency, the force will move officers from other units to backfill shifts on short notice. Eighty officers are being assigned to general patrol.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.