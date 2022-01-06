COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 6, 2022

January 6, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 20 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,272.

There are 2,279 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 319 in the ICU (up 43 from the previous day) and 164 on a ventilator (up 26 from the previous day).

Ontario has administered 27,945,958 vaccine doses (195,005 more than the previous day), 11,445,183 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

