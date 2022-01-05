COVID-19 Ontario Update: January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 Bill Kingston News 0

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 14 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,252 (13 new deaths, one removed due to data clean-up).

There are 2,081 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 276 in the ICU (up 10 from the previous day) and 138 on a ventilator (up 10 from the previous day)..

Ontario has administered 27,750,953 vaccine doses (180,013 more than Monday), 11,436,474 fully vaccinated.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

