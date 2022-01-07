Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday January 7, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Friday, January 7, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported 20 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 10,272. There are 2,279 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 319 in ICU (up 43 from the previous day) and 164 on a ventilator (up 26 from the previous day). Although PHO reported 13,339 new cases, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 841,371 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 6) is 2,394,674. The country has 30,524 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,427 in British Columbia, 3,333 in Alberta, 960 in Saskatchewan, 1,402 in Manitoba, 10,252 in Ontario, 11,820 in Quebec, 168 in New Brunswick, 20 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 111 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 65 cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 4,384 cases, of which 1,558 are active (32 more than Wednesday) and 2,761 are recovered (33 more than Wednesday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. The number of deaths to date is 65. There are 13 people in hospital (one fewer than Wednesday), four in the ICU (one fewer than Wednesday) and two on a ventilator (one fewer than Wednesday). There is five active institutional outbreaks (Rosebridge Manor, Perth Community Care, Brockville Mental Health Center, Bridlewood Manor, Lanark Lodge). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 833 cases (296 active), Lanark County West 881 cases (284 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 758 cases (288 active), Leeds-Grenville East 926 cases (369 active), Leeds-Grenville West 685 cases (279 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 88 cases (40 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 211 cases Thursday to bring the regional total to 9,826 confirmed cases, of which 2,611 are active (19 more than Wednesday) and 7,080 are resolved (192 more than Wednesday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. The number of deaths to date is 135. There are 24 people in hospital (seven more than Wednesday) and three in the ICU (no change from Wednesday). There are 29 institutional outbreaks (13 more than Wednesday; 26 long-term care or group homes and three daycare centers). Testing increased 116 to 181,640. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 3,819 cases (1,079 active), SD&G 2,416 cases (706 active), Cornwall 2,984 cases (814 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reported one new cases Thursday: 692 total cases, 22 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 27,945,958 (+195,005, last update Jan. 6); EOHU 399,131 (last update Jan. 6, +3,233 from previous update Jan. 5); LGL 158,957 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 150,124 with second doses, 57,867 with third doses. (last update Jan. 2, +370 first doses, +136 second doses, +9,964 third doses since previous update Dec. 26).

People with COVID-19 symptoms may be able to leave their five day isolation sooner if they get two rapid tests 24 to 48 hours apart, 24 hours after their symptoms improve. The guidance came from Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore. Rapid tests will be reserved for test-to-work plans, meaning people can get back to work sooner after being exposed to the virus.

The chief doctor for Saskatchewan is asking people to stop gathering except for school and work. If not, Dr. Saqib Shahab says the government will have to consider public health measures.

Even though Bearskin Lake declared a state of emergency a week ago, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox says help with basic supples are needed right away, including water food and wood. Fox is from the Bearskin Lake First Nation. The reserve says the federal government has still not provided the help it needs.

New Brunswick hospitals are struggling to keep up with care with staff either off sick or isolated due to a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. Two health networks moves to a red alert level on Dec. 31, postponing non-urgent surgical procedures and restricting visitor access.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.