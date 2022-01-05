Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday January 5, 2022

Here are the latest local, regional and national coronavirus headlines (COVID-19) for Wednesday, January 5, 2022:

Public Health Ontario reported an additional 10 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,239. There are 1,290 people in hospital (number is likely low as approximately 10 per cent of hospitals are not reporting bed census data from the weekend), 266 in ICU and 128 on a ventilator. Although PHO reported 11,352 new cases, the statistic is likely lower than the number of infections given the limited testing in Ontario. The total case count is 816,450 cases.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of 9 a.m. Jan. 4) is 2,302,695. The country has 30,399 deaths from the virus – 15 in the Yukon, 12 in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,423 in British Columbia, 3,310 in Alberta, 955 in Saskatchewan, 1,398 in Manitoba, 10,229 in Ontario, 11,760 in Quebec, 162 in New Brunswick, 20 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 111 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 78 cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 4,251 cases, of which 1,479 are active (55 more than Monday) and 2,707 are recovered (23 more than Monday). Due to limited testing, the numbers of cases locally are likely higher than what is being reported. The number of deaths to date is 65. There are 14 people in hospital (two more than Monday), five in the ICU (no change from Monday) and three on a ventilator (no change from Monday). There is five active institutional outbreaks (Rosebridge Manor (new), Perth Community Care (new), Brockville Mental Health Center, Bridlewood Manor, Lanark Lodge). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 821 cases (289 active), Lanark County West 839 cases (257 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 727 cases (266 active), Leeds-Grenville East 898 cases (356 active), Leeds-Grenville West 668 cases (271 active) and Unknown/Out of Region 86 cases (38 active).

Despite saying it would stop case count reporting, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit updated case data for a second day this week. It added 1,094 cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 9,326 confirmed cases, of which 2,417 are active (173 more than Monday) and 6,774 are resolved (96 more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 135. There are 12 people in hospital (three more than Monday) and three in the ICU (one more than Monday). There are 16 institutional outbreaks (one more than Monday; 13 long-term care or group homes, zero schools and three daycare centers). Testing increased 250 to 181,392. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 3,595 cases (962 active), SD&G 2,307 cases (692 active), Cornwall 2,817 cases (751 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reported eight new cases Tuesday: 688 total cases, 19 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 27,570,940 (+148,577, last update Jan. 4); EOHU 393,045 (last update Jan. 4, +3,082 from previous update Dec. 31); LGL 158,957 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 150,124 with second doses, 57,867 with third doses. (last update Jan. 2, +370 first doses, +136 second doses, +9,964 third doses since previous update Dec. 26).

The new tougher measures across Ontario are in effect today for at least the next three weeks. They measures include no indoor dining and the closing of gyms.

Alberta has more than 30,000 active COVID-19 cases, Premier Jason Kenney shared Tuesday. It’s the highest count since the pandemic began. Kenney believes the actual count is much higher than the provincial data shows. There are 436 people in hospital and 61 in the ICU.

Manitoba joins Ontario is pushing back the start back to school for students. Remote learning will start next Monday (Jan. 10) and Manitoba students will be back in class the following week.

Britain is hoping to ride out the pandemic without any more restrictions. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns there are difficult days ahead for the country.

Reports of a party aboard a Sunwing Airlines flight in Mexico are under investigation. Videos of the flight shared on social media appear to show passengers with no masks, gathering together and dancing in the aisle and also on seats. A bottle of booze also appears to be passed around. The federal transport minister has asked Transport Canada to investigate.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.