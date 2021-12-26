Prescott woman killed in head-on crash near Cardinal

CARDINAL – A Prescott woman has died in a Christmas Eve head-on crash on County Road 2, west of Cardinal.

Provincial police say the crash between a pickup truck and a car happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near Galop Canal Road in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township.

“Despite life saving measures provided by Leeds and Grenville Emergency Services, the 71-year-old female from Prescott was pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” police said.

The other driver, who was treated for minor injuries, is facing criminal charges.

The 36-year-old from Edwardsburgh-Cardinal has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milligrams of blood (over 80).

Police also seized their driver’s licence and the vehicle was towed.

The driver, whose name was not released, will appear in a Brockville court next month.

A section of the highway was closed overnight Friday into Saturday morning but has since reopened.