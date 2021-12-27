Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday December 27, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, December 27, 2021:

There have been 676,924 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 9,571 cases on Friday (VAX: 1,436 unvaccinated, 356 partially vaccinated, 7,425 fully vaccinated, 254 unknown). There have been 626,798 people recovered from the virus while 10,146 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 20,827,410 of which 67,571 have pending results. Public Health Ontario will report statistics from Dec. 25-28 on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Canada’s coronavirus case total as of Dec. 23 was just over 1.9 million cases with 30,131 deaths. Health Canada won’t be updating data until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit did not report numbers Friday. The next report comes at 10 a.m. today (Monday, Dec. 27). At last check there was a regional total of 2,715 cases, with 253 active cases and 65 deaths to date.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 147 cases Friday – 69 in Prescott-Russell, 39 in SD&G and 39 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 6,924 confirmed cases, of which 529 are active (132 more than Thursday) and 6,261 are resolved (15 more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 134. There are three people in hospital and one in the ICU (no changes from Thursday). There are seven institutional outbreaks (no change from Thursday). Testing increased 410 to 179,157. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,599 cases (229 active), SD&G 1,637 cases (155 active), Cornwall 2,081 cases (133 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 607 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department report as of Dec. 23: 614 total cases, 15 active, 12 deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 26,343,050 (+229,743, last update Dec. 24); EOHU 379,944 (last update Dec. 24, +4,053 from previous update Dec. 23); LGL 157,816 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 149,722 with second doses, 30,828 with third doses. (last update Dec. 19, +1,385 first doses, +292 second doses, +14,199 third doses since previous update Dec. 12).

Quebecers had new restrictions in place Boxing Day Sunday to deal with the rampant case count in the province. There were nearly 20,000 cases over two days. Private gatherings were capped at six people or two family bubbles. While the official reports aren’t out yet, Public Health Ontario did note the province reached over 10,000 cases for the first time on Saturday – 10,412 – and then another 9,826 on Sunday.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled in the U.S. over the weekend due to staffing issues related to COVID-19. It’s also one of the busiest times of the year for air travel.

The Ottawa fire department is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 with 19 staff affected, according to CBC News. It comes shortly after Ottawa’s EMS had an outbreak with 45 staff testing positive that was linked to an off-duty gathering.

Instead of seeing signs for deals, Boxing Day shoppers saw restrictions along with “we’re hiring” notices. The tight labour market has meant employers have been scrambling to find employees even before the holiday shopping season began. Industry watchers note that stores have been holding sales long before the Boxing Day rush in order to smooth out supply chain issues. The threat of Omicron didn’t stop American shoppers though as sales rose at their fastest pace in 17 years.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.