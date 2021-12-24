NORAD tracks Santa Claus

NORTH BAY, Ont. – The North American Aerospace Defence Command is keeping its eyes on the sky tonight (Dec. 24) for a jolly man in red.

The NORAD Tracks Santa program is operated by members at Canadian Forces Base North Bay.

Santa is already delivering toys around the world and was approaching Somalia just after 1 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the tracker.

Once St. Nick is in Canadian airspace, aircraft will escort the jolly old elf across the country and he visits homes from B.C. to Newfoundland and Labrador.

You can watch Santa’s progress here.

The website, available in eight languages, features music, games and more.