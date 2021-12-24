COVID-19 Ontario Update: December 24, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 9,571** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 1,536 none, 356 partial, 7,425 full, 254 unknown), bringing the total to 676,924. That’s a 1.4 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 626,798 are resolved (92.6 per cent) and 10,146 people have died (six more than Thursday).

There are 508 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 164 in the ICU and 102 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 20,827,410 (72,639 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 67,571.

Ontario has administered 26,343,050 vaccine doses (229,743 more than Thursday), 11,383,811 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (1,113), Toronto (2,456), York Region (604) and Ottawa (624) account for 4,797 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be updating statistics Dec. 25-28. The next COVID-19 Ontario Update, with data for the four days, will be posted around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.