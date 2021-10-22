Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday October 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, October 22, 2021:

There have been 596,280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 413 cases from the previous day (VAX: 226 unvaccinated, 15 partially vaccinated, 140 fully vaccinated, 32 unknown). There have been 583,097 people recovered from the virus while 9,827 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,695,757 of which 12,387 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,693,152. The country has 28,667 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, nine in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,096 in British Columbia, 3,014 in Alberta, 800 in Saskatchewan, 1,235 in Manitoba, 9,827 in Ontario, 11,458 in Quebec, 101 in New Brunswick, 15 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 98 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added no new cases Thursday to leave the regional total at 1,934 confirmed cases, of which nine are active (two fewer than Wednesday) and 1,862 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). There has been one new death, bringing the total to 63. There is no one in hospital (the death was the one person in ICU on a ventilator on Wednesday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 430 cases (five active), Lanark County West 432 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added six cases Wednesday – four in SD&G and two in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,749 confirmed cases, of which 143 are active (two fewer than Wednesday) and 5,485 are resolved (eight more than Wednesday). The total number of deaths is 120. There are 24 people in hospital (no change from Wednesday) and six in the ICU (no change from Wednesday). There are five institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Wednesday – three institutions, two schools). Testing increased 235 to 164,970. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,246 cases (62 active), SD&G 1,326 cases (23 active), Cornwall 1,707 cases (43 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 470 cases (15 active)(Akwesasne health department had two new cases Thursday: 473 total cases, 11 active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,312,892 (+22,689, last update Oct. 21); EOHU 325,274 (last update Oct. 21, +528 from previous update Oct. 20); LGL 149,626 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 142,818 with second doses (last update Oct. 19, -1,298 first doses, +1,148 second doses since previous update Oct. 13, health unit has added third dose statistics with 2,133 third doses).

The LGL District Health Unit says the number of first doses dropped week over week due to an incorrect classification of dosing data. A statement to Newswatch from the health unit’s epidemiologists says Intellihealth data only reported first and second doses and “there were some third doses being entered so they were being misclassified as a first or second.”

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is allaying concerns about getting other vaccines around the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine. The health unit says, based on national health guidance, you don’t have to wait 28 days between a COVID-19 and another vaccine, like the flu shot. They can “be given at or around the same time as other vaccines,” the health unit says.

The federal government will be rolling out a national vaccine passport in conjunction with the provinces and territories by the end of next month. While several provinces, including Ontario, have already rolled out proof of vaccination, they will make the Canadian document for domestic and international travel available on their websites.

Canada’s global COVID-19 travel advisory has been lifted for vaccinated people only. The advisory for non-essential travel had been in place since March 2020 for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Canada is still advising people not to board cruise ships outside the country.

The Upper Canada District School Board reported new COVID-19 cases associated with Char-Lan District High School in Williamstown and The Stewart School in Perth. Both schools are running normally.

If you want to visit Winchester District Memorial Hospital, you’ll have to be vaccinated fully or have a medical exemption and show proof at the door. The new policy, which starts Monday (Oct. 25), applies to visitors and “essential care partners.” It doesn’t apply to patients – they will be treated regardless of vaccination status.

Once it’s approved by Health Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pfizer will ship millions of doses of its pediatric vaccine. Trudeau says it’s important to take time for the approval though. The shots would be for kids aged 5 to 11.

The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), that was once the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, will end this weekend. In its place, the government has rolled out a $7 billion pandemic aid program for businesses and individuals, targeted more toward the tourism and hospitality sectors that are still hurting from the pandemic. It will also provide income support for those workers affected by a local lockdown.

