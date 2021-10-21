Gananoque casino pays out $516,000 to municipalities

GANANOQUE – Nearly $516,000 in gaming revenue from the Shorelines Casino has been paid out to its two host municipalities.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced today (Thursday), the Town of Gananoque and Leeds and Thousand Islands Township are getting $257,975 each.

The payment is based on formula of the share of money the casino brought in between July and September this year.

OLG says both municipalities have received more than $30 million in non-tax gaming revenue since June 2002.

“Our government is pleased that land-based casinos have reopened safely and are contributing to our provincial economy again,” local MPP Steve Clark said in a statement.

“Host communities are once again benefiting from local employment and the financial proceeds that support vital services through Municipality Contribution Agreements.”