COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 22, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 492** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 248 none, 21 partial, 167 full, 56 unknown), bringing the total to 596,772. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 583,512 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,839 people have died (12 more than Thursday; 11 new deaths and one from data clean-up).

There are 261 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 149 in ICU and 94 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,724,663 (28,906 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 11,503.

Ontario has administered 22,338,662 vaccine doses (25,770 more than Thursday), 10,900,029 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (59), Toronto (64), York Region (33) and Ottawa (38) account for 194 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.