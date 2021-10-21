COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 21, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 413** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 226 none, 15 partial, 140 full, 32 unknown), bringing the total to 596,280. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 583,097 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,827 people have died (four more than Wednesday).

There are 274 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 161 in ICU and 107 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,695,757 (31,889 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 12,387.

Ontario has administered 22,312,892 vaccine doses (22,689 more than Wednesday), 10,883,221 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (54), Toronto (66), York Region (29) and Ottawa (36) account for 185 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.