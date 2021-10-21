Driver killed in Highway 401 rollover near Iroquois

IROQUOIS – A driver has died after a rollover crash on Highway 401 near Iroquois.

SD&G OPP say the eastbound vehicle rolled in the ditch near the County Road 1 (Carmen Road) interchange around 7 a.m. today (Thursday).

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld by police until relatives are notified.

There is one eastbound lane closed near the interchange and the off-ramp is also closed. Westbound traffic is unaffected.