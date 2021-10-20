Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday October 20, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, October 20, 2021:

There have been 595,563 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 328 cases from the previous day (VAX: 177 unvaccinated, 16 partially vaccinated, 105 fully vaccinated, 30 unknown). There have been 582,072 people recovered from the virus while 9,819 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,632,299 of which 15,515 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,687,617. The country has 28,603 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, nine in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,086 in British Columbia, 2,988 in Alberta, 793 in Saskatchewan, 1,234 in Manitoba, 9,819 in Ontario, 11,453 in Quebec, 94 in New Brunswick, 15 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 98 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added three cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,931 confirmed cases, of which eight are active (three more than Monday) and 1,861 are recovered (no change from Monday). There have been 62 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital, in the ICU one on a ventilator (no change from Monday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 428 cases (four active), Lanark County West 431 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 11 cases Tuesday – two in Prescott-Russell, one in SD&G, five in Cornwall and six in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 5,726 confirmed cases, of which 145 are active (17 fewer than Monday) and 5,463 are resolved (28 more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 117. There are 17 people in hospital (two more than Monday) and four in the ICU (one more than Monday). There are six institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Monday – three institutions, three schools, zero daycares). Testing increased 388 to 164,437. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,243 cases (63 active), SD&G 1,318 cases (20 active), Cornwall 1,702 cases (52 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 463 cases (10 active)(Akwesasne health department reported no new cases Tuesday: 471 total cases, 12 active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,264,919 (+21,310, last update Oct. 19); EOHU 323,808 (last update Oct. 19, +362 from previous update Oct. 18); LGL 149,626 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 142,818 with second doses (last update Oct. 19, -1,298 first doses, +1,148 second doses since previous update Oct. 13, health unit has added third dose statistics with 2,133 third doses).

When Parliament resumes on Nov. 22, only fully vaccinated people will be able to enter the House of Commons precinct. The rule applies to MPs, their staff, other workers and administrative employees and journalists among others.

Capacity limits in British Columbia are being lifted for indoor and outdoor organized events. Those venues will go to full capacity but people will have to be fully vaccinated, the rule coming into effect the day before the capacity limits are lifted on Monday (Oct. 25).

