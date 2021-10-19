COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 19, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 328** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 177 none, 16 partial, 105 full, 30 unknown), bringing the total to 595,563. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 582,072 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,819 people have died (four more than Monday).

There are 260 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 159 in ICU and 101 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,632,299 (20,792 more than Monday) and results are pending for 15,515.

Ontario has administered 22,264,919 vaccine doses (21,310 more than Monday), 10,852,509 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (60), Toronto (52), York Region (20) and Ottawa (20) account for 152 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.