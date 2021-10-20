COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 20, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 304** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 198 none, 10 partial, 84 full, 12 unknown), bringing the total to 595,867. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 582,609 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,823 people have died (four more than Tuesday).

There are 258 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 159 in ICU and 113 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,663,868 (31,569 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 13,668.

Ontario has administered 22,290,203 vaccine doses (25,284 more than Tuesday), 10,868,680 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (13), Toronto (46), York Region (22) and Ottawa (19) account for 100 of today’s cases.

