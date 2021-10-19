Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday October 19, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, October 19, 2021:

There have been 595,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 373 cases from the previous day (VAX: 214 unvaccinated, 17 partially vaccinated, 108 fully vaccinated, 34 unknown). There have been 581,574 people recovered from the virus while 9,815 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,611,507 of which 7,862 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,685,342. The country has 28,564 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, nine in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,081 in British Columbia, 2,976 in Alberta, 785 in Saskatchewan, 1,231 in Manitoba, 9,815 in Ontario, 11,449 in Quebec, 91 in New Brunswick, 15 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 98 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added three cases Monday from the weekend to bring the regional total to 1,928 confirmed cases, of which five are active (nine fewer than Friday) and 1,861 are recovered (12 more than Friday). There have been 62 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital, in the ICU one on a ventilator (no change from Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 428 cases (four active), Lanark County West 428 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (zero active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 30 cases Monday from the weekend – 19 in Prescott-Russell, six in SD&G and five in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,715 confirmed cases, of which 162 are active (two more than Friday) and 5,435 are resolved (28 more than Friday). The number of deaths to date is 117. There are 15 people in hospital (three more than Friday) and three in the ICU (no change from Friday). There are seven institutional outbreaks (three fewer than Friday – three institutions, three schools, one daycare). Testing increased 329 to 164,049. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,241 cases (62 active), SD&G 1,317 cases (21 active), Cornwall 1,700 cases (57 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 457 cases (22 active)(Akwesasne health department reported five new cases Monday: 471 total cases, 12 active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,243,609 (+12,399, last update Oct. 18); EOHU 323,446 (last update Oct. 18, +923 from previous update Oct. 15); LGL 150,924 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 142,818 with second doses (last update Oct. 13, +1,806 first doses, +1,890 second doses since previous update Oct. 4).

The Ontario government’s transit bus-based mobile vaccine clinics hit a milestone Monday. The GO-VAXX clinics have now given more than 10,000 first and second doses of a vaccine in Southern Ontario – over half of those were first doses. The buses went to various community events like malls and fairs from Belleville to the Windsor area and the Golden Horseshoe to Muskoka.

Six ICU patients from Saskatchewan are being transferred to Ontario as the prairie province deals with the COVID-19 crisis. In a statement, the head of Saskatchewan’s health authority understands moving patients out of the province is stressful for family members.

Via Rail says it’s going into its final phase of resuming train service across Canada. This includes increase train service levels to 85 per cent between Windsor and Quebec City in December with full service by May 2022. Via says while ridership has started to bounce back it’s still down from pre-pandemic levels.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has died at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications. He was the first Black secretary of state and was part of the administration of three Republican presidents. Despite being vaccinated, Powell was vulnerable due to his age and being treated for cancer.

Health Canada has received paperwork from Pfizer asking for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. Health Canada says it’s the first submission from a drug maker for a vaccine in the younger age group.

