COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 18, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 373** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 214 none, 17 partial, 108 full, 34 unknown), bringing the total to 595,235. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 581,574 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,815 people have died (two more than Sunday).

There are 145 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 168 in ICU and 97 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,611,507 (20,432 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 7,862.

Ontario has administered 22,243,609 vaccine doses (12,399 more than Sunday), 10,838,750 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (71), Toronto (62), York Region (18) and Ottawa (36) account for 187 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.