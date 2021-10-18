Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday October 18, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, October 18, 2021:

There have been 594,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 443 cases from the previous day (VAX: 231 unvaccinated, 20 partially vaccinated, 155 fully vaccinated, 37 unknown). There were 496 cases on Friday and 486 on Saturday. There have been 581,151 people recovered from the virus while 9,813 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,591,075 of which 9,440 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total (as of Friday) is 1,676,846. The country has 28,468 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, nine in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,055 in British Columbia, 2,946 in Alberta, 773 in Saskatchewan, 1,230 in Manitoba, 9,809 in Ontario, 11,437 in Quebec, 84 in New Brunswick, 13 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 98 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added one case Friday to bring the regional total to 1,925 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active (one more than Thursday) and 1,849 are recovered (no change from Thursday). There have been 62 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital, in the ICU one on a ventilator (no change from Thursday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 426 cases (seven active), Lanark County West 427 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville West 213 cases (one active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 13 cases Friday – two in SD&G and 11 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,685 confirmed cases, of which 160 are active (11 fewer than Thursday) and 5,407 are resolved (25 more than Thursday). The number of deaths to date is 117. There are 12 people in hospital (one fewer than Thursday) and three in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are 10 institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Thursday – six institutions, three schools, one daycare). Testing increased 344 to 163,720. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,222 cases (47 active), SD&G 1,311 cases (24 active), Cornwall 1,695 cases (67 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 457 cases (22 active)(Akwesasne health department reported three new cases Friday: 464 total cases, 14 active, nine deaths to date).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,231,210 (+23,011, last update Oct. 17); EOHU 322,523 (last update Oct. 15, +726 from previous update Oct. 14); LGL 150,924 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 142,818 with second doses (last update Oct. 13, +1,806 first doses, +1,890 second doses since previous update Oct. 4).

The Ontario government rolled out the QR codes and proof of vaccination app, Verify Ontario, through a staggered process on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As of this morning, anyone can download their enhanced vaccine certification from the COVID-19 vaccination portal. Use of the QR code and app at businesses goes into effect Friday (Oct. 22).

Restaurant workers are already facing verbal abuse and harassment from customers over proof of vaccinations. One Atlantic Canada employee says she’s had grown men yell and raise a fist at her just for contact tracing and now showing proof of vaccination is most likely going to be worse.

Vaccination clinics in the EOHU area are going through some changes starting today (Oct. 18). Cornwall clinics will be at two locations with Tuesdays at Cornwall Square and Thursdays at the Benson Center. There are new locations being introduced which are on the health unit website. All clinics are walk-ins – you don’t need an appointment.

The Upper Canada District School board disclosed positive coronavirus cases Friday associated with Long Sault Public School in Long Sault, Tagwi Secondary School in Avonmore and Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall. The health unit has determined there was no in-school exposure in Long Sault and Avonmore. All schools are running normally. On Sunday night, there were cases associated with Rockland District High School, Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute and Winchester Public School. The board says there was no in-school exposure at Rockland or Vankleek Hill. All schools are open.

A senior Canadian Forces member doesn’t believe there will be much opposition over mandatory vaccinations. Brig. Gen. Bill Fletcher says over 90 per cent of personnel are already double vaccinated and he’s not worried about any pushback.

U.S. land border crossings will open to fully vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8. You will have to show proof of vaccination at the border. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says people with mixed doses will be able to enter.

An outbreak at a Burnaby, B.C. care home has infected at least 100 people and 10 residents have died. The B.C. Care Providers Association is urging the province to speed up booster shots because it says the current timeline would see senior waiting until mid-November.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety panel has endorsed booster shots for people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It would be for anyone 18 and older who received their shot at least two months ago.

Russia recorded 34,300 new COVID-19 infections on the weekend – the largest daily number of new cases since the pandemic began. There were 999 deaths, slightly lower than the record 1,002 on Saturday.

