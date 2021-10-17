COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 17, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 443** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 231 none, 20 partial, 155 full, 37 unknown), bringing the total to 594,862. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 581,151 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,813 people have died (no new deaths since Saturday, one death removed based on data clean-up).

There are 155 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 164 in ICU and 93 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,591,075 (27,395 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 9,440.

Ontario has administered 22,231,210 vaccine doses (23,011 more than Saturday), 10,830,407 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (80), Toronto (58), York Region (32) and Ottawa (31) account for 201 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.