COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 16, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 486** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 282 none, 22 partial, 157 full, 25 unknown), bringing the total to 594,419. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 580,667 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,814 people have died (five more than Friday).

There are 242 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 164 in ICU and 103 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,563,680 (32,626 more than Friday) and results are pending for 14,277.

Ontario has administered 22,208,199 vaccine doses (30,369 more than Friday), 10,815,108 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (60), Toronto (88), York Region (35) and Ottawa (25) account for 208 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.