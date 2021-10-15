Morrisburg police chase ends with two wrecked OPP vehicles

MORRISBURG – Provincial police say two of their unmarked vehicles were wrecked in a Wednesday night (Oct. 13) chase in Morrisburg.

SD&G OPP say they tried to stop a pickup truck at a Carraway Crescent home when the driver smashed into both of them while making his escape.

The truck had earlier been reported stolen.

The pursuit ended on a nearby all-terrain vehicle trail after the truck was abandoned and the driver tried to run away.

A 20-year-old man from the Ottawa area (Navan) is facing 17 charges including flight from police, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.

He was appearing in court yesterday (Oct .14).

SD&G OPP Const. Tylor Copeland added the police department wanted to send “a heartfelt thank you to the many residents of Carraway Crescent. The genuine concern and care shown to the officers…did not go unnoticed.”

None of the officers were hurt in the collisions.