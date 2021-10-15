COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 15, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 496** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 280 none, 20 partial, 162 full, 34 unknown), bringing the total to 593,933. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 580,150 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,809 people have died (two more than Thursday).

There are 265 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 163 in ICU and 102 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,531,054 (35,905 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 14,870.

Ontario has administered 22,177,830 vaccine doses (29,762 more than Thursday), 10,794,769 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (60), Toronto (74), York Region (28) and Ottawa (40) account for 202 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.