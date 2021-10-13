Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday October 13, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, October 13, 2021:

There have been 592,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 390 cases from the previous day (VAX: 215 unvaccinated, 15 partially vaccinated, 130 fully vaccinated, 30 unknown). There were 458 cases on Monday. There have been 578,553 people recovered from the virus while 9,792 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,436,509 of which 9,163 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case is 1,667,575. The country has 28,289 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, six in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 2,029 in British Columbia, 2,863 in Alberta, 753 in Saskatchewan, 1,224 in Manitoba, 9,792 in Ontario, 11,422 in Quebec, 75 in New Brunswick, 13 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 98 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added six cases over the long weekend to bring the regional total Tuesday to 1,921 confirmed cases, of which 11 are active (12 fewer than Friday) and 1,849 are recovered (18 more than Friday). There have been 61 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital (one more than Friday), two in the ICU (one more than Friday) and one on a ventilator (one more than Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 422 cases (three active), Lanark County West 427 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 239 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 390 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville West 214 cases (two active) and Unknown/Out of Region 21 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 52 cases Tuesday from the long weekend – eight in Prescott-Russell, 18 in SD&G and 26 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,585 confirmed cases, of which 126 are active (28 fewer than Friday) and 5,343 are resolved (79 more than Friday). There was one death added over the weekend to bring the total to 116. There are 17 people in hospital (four more than Friday) and six in the ICU (no change from Friday). There are nine institutional outbreaks (two more than Friday – six institutions, two schools, one daycare). Testing increased 467 to 162,567. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,183 cases (14 active), SD&G 1,306 cases (33 active), Cornwall 1,660 cases (60 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 436 cases (19 active)(Akwesasne health department reports 12 new cases Tuesday: 459 total cases, 26 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 22,089,455 (+5,512, last update Oct. 12); EOHU 320,645 (last update Oct. 12, +1,545 from previous update Oct. 8); LGL 149,118 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 140,928 with second doses (last update Oct. 4, +1,595 first doses, +2,041 second doses since previous update Sept. 27).

The Upper Canada school board reported new COVID-19 cases associated with the Akwesasne campus of TR Leger and Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall. Both regional health agencies say there was no exposure at the schools. Both are running normally. The school board adds that it made an earlier error and there’s no coronavirus case associated with Thousand Islands Elementary School in Lansdowne.

An offer of $100 seems to be enticing people in Alberta to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The provincial government says at least 152,000 people have signed up that will see them get a $100 debit card in return for getting the shot.

There’s concern about the spread of the virus in northern B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says it’s spreading faster due to lower vaccination rates and that’s overwhelming hospitals.

People in the southern region of Manitoba will now have to self-isolate if anyone in their household shows COVID-19 symptoms or is a close contact awaiting test results. The rules were tightened as that region has the highest number of active cases.

A poll suggests Americans are more worried about reopening the U.S.-Mexico border than they are the Canadian one for land crossings. The Leger survey found 29 per cent of respondents were worried about the northern border while just over 52 per cent were very or somewhat worried about the border with Mexico.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.