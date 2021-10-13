COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 13, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 306** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 177 none, 14 partial, 104 full, 11 unknown), bringing the total to 593,020. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 579,080 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,804 people have died (12 more than Tuesday).

There are 242 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 153 in ICU and 102 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,459,728 (23,219 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 16,051.

Ontario has administered 22,119,312 vaccine doses (29,857 more than Tuesday), 10,756,935 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (18), Toronto (68), York Region (29) and Ottawa (20) account for 135 of today’s cases.

