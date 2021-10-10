Brockville police deal with sniper-like gun complaint

BROCKVILLE – Two people in Brockville have been arrested after police say a fight with a third person led to complaints of someone pointing a gun from an upstairs apartment window.

Brockville police say they received “several calls” Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 5) about a person sprayed with bear spray and that a man was pointing a firearm out a window of a second floor apartment building near John Street and King Street West.

Further adding to the tense situation as officers tried to secure the area from what appeared to be a sniper-like situation, was that children were in the area because schools had just let out for the day.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm and making threats. A 29-year-old woman was charged with assault with a weapon and making threats. Their names were not released.

Police say a 25-year-old victim had been sprayed with bear spray and then threatened to be shot.

The gun turned out to be an imitation firearm.