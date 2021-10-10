COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 10, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 535** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 319 none, 29 partial, 147 full, 40 unknown), bringing the total to 591,866. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 577,490 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,790 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 156 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 153 in ICU and 100 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,397,444 (29,755 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 8,610.

Ontario has administered 22,071,730 vaccine doses (29,247 more than Saturday), 10,726,674 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (45), Toronto (98), York Region (63) and Ottawa (58) account for 264 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be reporting numbers on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11). Statistics from Monday will be reported Tuesday. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 but returns at its regular time on Tuesday.