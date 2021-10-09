COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 9, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 654** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 385 none, 30 partial, 190 full, 49 unknown), bringing the total to 591,331. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 576,951 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,788 people have died (two more than Friday).

There are 258 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 153 in ICU and 94 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,367,689 (31,123 more than Friday) and results are pending for 16,225.

Ontario has administered 22,042,483 vaccine doses (37,715 more than Friday), 10,707,708 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (80), Toronto (123), York Region (66) and Ottawa (50) account for 319 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be reporting numbers on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11). Statistics from Monday will be reported Tuesday. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 but returns at its regular time on Tuesday.