COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 8, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 573** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 300 none, 33 partial, 192 full, 48 unknown), bringing the total to 590,677. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 576,374 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,786 people have died (10 more than Thursday).

There are 271 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 154 in ICU and 97 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,336,566 (37,118 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 13,993.

Ontario has administered 22,004,768 vaccine doses (30,575 more than Thursday), 10,684,356 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (80), Toronto (104), York Region (41) and Ottawa (34) account for 259 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.

Note: Public Health Ontario will not be reporting numbers on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11). Statistics from Monday will be reported Tuesday. The Newswatch COVID-19 Digest will not be published at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 but returns at its regular time on Tuesday.