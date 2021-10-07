Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday October 7, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, October 7, 2021:

There have been 589,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 476 cases from the previous day (VAX: 294 unvaccinated, 13 partially vaccinated, 141 fully vaccinated, 28 unknown). There have been 575,167 people recovered from the virus while 9,771 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,262,391 of which 16,552 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,647,153. The country has 28,112 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, six in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,992 in British Columbia, 2,804 in Alberta, 733 in Saskatchewan, 1,214 in Manitoba, 9,771 in Ontario, 11,400 in Quebec, 70 in New Brunswick, 10 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 98 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added no cases Wednesday with the regional total staying at 1,906 confirmed cases, of which 18 are active (one fewer than Tuesday) and 1,828 are recovered (one more than Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital, two in the ICU and one on a ventilator (no change from Tuesday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 419 cases (two active), Lanark County West 423 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 234 cases (11 active), Leeds-Grenville East 389 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 211 cases (one active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 24 cases Wednesday – two in Prescott-Russell, eight in SD&G and 14 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 5,458 confirmed cases, of which 152 are active (four more than Tuesday) and 5,192 are resolved (20 more than Tuesday). There are 114 deaths to date (no change). There are 10 people in hospital (one more than Tuesday) and four in the ICU (no change from Tuesday). There are eight institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Tuesday). Testing increased 428 to 161,387. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,169 cases (23 active), SD&G 1,277 cases (31 active), Cornwall 1,619 cases (86 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 393 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reports five new cases Wednesday: 436 total cases, 18 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,948,953 (+32,296, last update Oct. 6); EOHU 317,869 (last update Oct. 6, +747 from previous update Oct. 5); LGL 149,118 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 140,928 with second doses (last update Oct. 4, +1,595 first doses, +2,041 second doses since previous update Sept. 27).

The Upper Canada school board reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday night associated with Nationview Public School in South Mountain, North Dundas District High School in Chesterville, St. Lawrence Secondary School in Cornwall and Tagwi Secondary School in Avonmore. In all but Nationview, the people infected were not at school while contagious. All schools are running normally. The board adds that a case reported at Linklater Public School was an error and there are no positive cases at the school.

The Ontario government will roll out rapid testing to schools where there are high rates of coronavirus transmission. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says it will be up to local medical officers of health to decide on availability of the rapid tests. They will be only for asymptomatic, unvaccinated students who are not high risk contacts.

More than 267,000 federal government workers and RCMP workers will have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday. If they’re not, they will be put on unpaid leave. Providing false proof of vaccination will lead to punishment, which can include firings. The new federal policy also says anyone wanting to travel by plane, train or boat in Canada must be fully vaccinated by the end of the month.

The union for federal corrections officers says it will support staff through the grievance process if they choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Union of Canadian Correctional Workers warns the proceedings could take two to three years with no idea on an outcome since there’s no precedent.

Coaches, officials and volunteers with indoor organized sports for those 12 and older in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area will have to prove they are fully vaccinated. The EOHU rule for facility operators went into effect on Monday (Oct. 4). The exception for players 12 to 17 years old, who don’t have to show proof if entering a facility for practicing, is not affected by this.

Residents in Newfoundland and Labrador are being told to limit indoor gatherings to a maximum of 20 people over the next couple of weeks. The ask from health officials follows what is being recommended in other Atlantic provinces. Newfoundland’s vaccine passport system is expected to be announced today (Thursday).

A North Dundas nursing home is celebrating a milestone. Dundas Manor says, as of last Friday (Oct. 1), all its staff were fully vaccinated. A manor spokesman says only five of the 626 homes in Ontario have reached a 100 per cent staff vaccination rate and it’s one of the five.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.