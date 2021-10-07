COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 7, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 587** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 349 none, 27 partial, 164 full, 47 unknown), bringing the total to 590,104. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 575,753 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,776 people have died (six more than Wednesday minus one death due to data clean-up).

There are 279 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 149 in ICU and 102 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,299,448 (37,057 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 16,548.

Ontario has administered 21,974,193 vaccine doses (25,240 more than Wednesday), 10,665,079 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (55), Toronto (119), York Region (42) and Ottawa (32) account for 248 of today’s cases.

