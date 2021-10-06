COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 6, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 476** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 294 none, 13 partial, 141 full, 28 unknown), bringing the total to 589,517. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 575,167 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,771 people have died (14 more than Tuesday; 10 new deaths; four old cases from data clean-up).

There are 280 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 156 in ICU and 103 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,262,391 (39,460 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 16,552.

Ontario has administered 21,948,953 vaccine doses (32,296 more than Tuesday), 10,649,353 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (39), Toronto (84), York Region (44) and Ottawa (23) account for 190 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.