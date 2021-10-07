Iroquois neighbourhood evacuated after ‘major gas leak’

IROQUOIS – Firefighters have responded to a “hazardous materials spill” at an Iroquois business, the Municipality of South Dundas said Thursday afternoon.

The fire department says it happened at Ross Video, which is a video production equipment manufacturer.

It’s being treated as an accident.

The fire department had tweeted earlier in the afternoon describing it as a “major gas leak” and the area was being evacuated to the Iroquois Civic Center.

Major gas leak on Iroquois please stay clear of the area. Evacuation in progress. — South Dundas Fire (@DundasFire) October 7, 2021

No one has been hurt and there are no victims identified at the scene.

Fire crews are making sure the gas leak doesn’t spread to other areas of the building.

Some roads around the John Street plant are closed and are expected to remain that way for the next couple of hours (as of 3:30 p.m.).