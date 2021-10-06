Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday October 6, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

There have been 589,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 429 cases from the previous day (VAX: 233 unvaccinated, 27 partially vaccinated, 127 fully vaccinated, 41 unknown). There have been 574,550 people recovered from the virus while 9,757 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,222,931 of which 17,885 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,643,420. The country has 28,050 deaths from the virus – 10 in the Yukon, six in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,983 in British Columbia, 2,778 in Alberta, 726 in Saskatchewan, 1,213 in Manitoba, 9,757 in Ontario, 11,397 in Quebec, 69 in New Brunswick, 10 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 97 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added one case Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,906 confirmed cases, of which 19 are active (one more than Monday) and 1,827 are recovered (no change from Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital, two in the ICU and one on a ventilator (no change from Monday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 419 cases (two active), Lanark County West 423 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 233 cases (11 active), Leeds-Grenville East 389 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 212 cases (two active) and Unknown/Out of Region 22 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added four cases Tuesday – two in Prescott-Russell and two in SD&G – to bring the regional total Monday to 5,434 confirmed cases, of which 148 are active (22 fewer than Monday) and 5,172 are resolved (26 more than Monday). There are 114 deaths to date (no change). There are nine people in hospital and four in the ICU (one more ICU case than Monday). There are nine institutional outbreaks (no change from Monday). Testing increased 493 to 160,959. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,167 cases (23 active), SD&G 1,269 cases (29 active), Cornwall 1,605 cases (84 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 393 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reports one new case Tuesday: 431 total cases, 16 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,916,657 (+26,472, last update Oct. 5); EOHU 317,122 (last update Oct. 5, +620 from previous update Oct. 4); LGL 149,118 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 140,928 with second doses (last update Oct. 4, +1,595 first doses, +2,041 second doses since previous update Sept. 27).

Roughly 30,000 B.C. government employees will have to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22. The government says accommodations will be made for a few people unable to be vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, roughly 82 per cent of B.C. residents have received both doses of vaccine.

The public school board in Edmonton called on the government to put a “firebreak” lockdown and closing of all schools to quell the spread of the virus. But Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has instead decided on contact tracing and public reporting of cases in schools.

For a third day in a row, Saskatchewan had a record for coronavirus hospitalizations. There were 242 new cases and 10 deaths reported Tuesday. There are 340 people in hospital with 73 in the ICU.

