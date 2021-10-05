COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 5, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 429** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 233 none, 27 partial, 128 full, 41 unknown), bringing the total to 589,041. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 574,550 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,757 people have died (three more than Monday; two new deaths; one old case from data clean-up).

There are 277 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 155 in ICU and 101 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,222,931 (25,441 more than Monday) and results are pending for 17,885.

Ontario has administered 21,916,657 vaccine doses (26,472 more than Monday), 10,629,132 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (55), Toronto (108), York Region (29) and Ottawa (47) account for 239 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.