Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday October 5, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, October 5, 2021:

There have been 588,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 511 cases from the previous day (information on vaccine status of new cases was not available due to technical issue at Public Health Ontario). There have been 573,854 people recovered from the virus while 9,754 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 18,197,490 of which 9,314 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,640,606. The country has 28,001 deaths from the virus – nine in the Yukon, six in the Northwest Territories, four in Nunavut, 1,983 in British Columbia, 2,752 in Alberta, 716 in Saskatchewan, 1,213 in Manitoba, 9,754 in Ontario, 11,389 in Quebec, 68 in New Brunswick, 10 in Newfoundland & Labrador and 97 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 10 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total Monday to 1,905 confirmed cases, of which 18 are active (one fewer than Friday) and 1,827 are recovered (11 more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital (one more than Friday), two in the ICU (one more than Friday) and one on a ventilator (no change from Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 419 cases (two active), Lanark County West 423 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 233 cases (11 active), Leeds-Grenville East 389 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville West 212 cases (two active) and Unknown/Out of Region 21 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 48 cases over the weekend – six in Prescott-Russell, 10 in SD&G and 32 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total Monday to 5,430 confirmed cases, of which 170 are active (12 fewer than Friday) and 5,146 are resolved (112 more than Friday). There are 114 deaths to date (no change). There are nine people in hospital (two more than Friday) and three in the ICU (two more than Friday). There are nine institutional outbreaks (two fewer than Friday). Testing increased 493 to 160,466. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,165 cases (25 active), SD&G 1,267 cases (31 active), Cornwall 1,605 cases (102 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 393 cases (12 active)(Akwesasne health department reports six new cases Monday: 430 total cases, 18 active).

Vaccines: Ontario 21,870,930 (+23,884, last update Oct. 3); EOHU 316,502 (last update Oct. 4, +4,171 from previous update Oct. 1); LGL 147,523 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 138,887 with second doses (last update Sept. 27, +2,269 first doses, +2,325 second doses since previous update Sept. 21).

Alberta is scrambling to create makeshift intensive care beds for thousands of COVID-19 patients. The province had daily counts of coronavirus of more than 1,300 over the weekend with 21 more deaths.

The federal government is expected to announce details in the coming weeks about a standardized vaccine passport for Canadians. Meantime, the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies says the federal government has a responsibility to have countries accept Canadians who are mixed dose recipients,

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.