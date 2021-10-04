Brockville man reported missing after no-show at work

In this provided photo, Brockville police are looking to locate 59-year-old Jeffrey Dixon. He was last seen Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 on his way to work. (BPS via Newswatch Group)

Update 1:39 p.m. Monday: Brockville police report that Jeffrey Dixon has been located.

BROCKVILLE – A man from the Brockville area has been reported missing after he went to work this morning (Oct. 4) but never showed up.

City police say Jeffrey Dixon’s vehicle was found at the Real Canadian Superstore on Parkedale Avenue, “however he did not report into work.”

He was last seen around 6:40 a.m. today.

Jeffrey Dixon, 59, is described as roughly 6 feet tall, 240 pounds and was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

If you know where he is, call city police at 613-342-0127.

