COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 4, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 511** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: Vaccination status data was unavailable), bringing the total to 588,612. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 573,854 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,754 people have died (two more than Sunday).

There are 146 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 159 in ICU and 104 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,197,490 (23,667 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 9,314.

Ontario vaccination data was unavailable due to a technical issue at Public Health Ontario.

**Peel (88), Toronto (85), York Region (30) and Ottawa (46) account for 249 of today’s cases.

