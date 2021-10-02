COVID-19 Ontario Update: Oct 2, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 704** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 401 none, 44 partial, 198 full, 61 unknown), bringing the total to 587,521. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 572,750 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,750 people have died (seven more since Friday).

There are 274 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 162 in ICU and 110 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,141,603 (29,510 more than Friday) and results are pending for 18,652.

Ontario has administered 21,847,046 vaccine doses (37,333 more than Friday), 10,583,567 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (67), Toronto (150), York Region (46) and Ottawa (70) account for 333 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.