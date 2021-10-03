COVID-19 Ontario Update: October 3, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 580** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 296 none, 38 partial, 173 full, 73 unknown), bringing the total to 588,101. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 573,366 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,752 people have died (two more than Saturday).

There are 144 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 163 in ICU and 107 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,173,823 (32,220 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 10,888.

Ontario has administered 21,870,930 vaccine doses (23,884 more than Saturday), 10,599,457 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (85), Toronto (110), York Region (42) and Ottawa (47) account for 284 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.