COVID-19 Ontario Update: Oct 1, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 668** cases of COVID-19 (VAX: 394 none, 39 partial, 166 full, 69 unknown), bringing the total to 586,817. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. (There were 647 more cases on Thursday.) Of those, 572,105 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 9,743 people have died (20 more since Wednesday; 12 new cases over two days; eight old cases added from data clean-up).

There are 278 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 163 in ICU and 117 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 18,112,093 (35,927 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 14,067.

Ontario has administered 21,809,713 vaccine doses (29,704 more than Thursday), 10,558,963 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (65), Toronto (110), York Region (55) and Ottawa (55) account for 285 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every weekday in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.