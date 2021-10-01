Noonan named Brockville police chief

BROCKVILLE – Mark Noonan, the Brockville Police Service’s deputy chief, will take the top position on Monday.

Brockville Police Services Board chairman King Yee Jr. announced today (Oct. 1) that Noonan has been appointed police chief starting Oct. 4.

Noonan has worked 29 years with the Brockville Police Service with most of his time spent in criminal investigations and intelligence. He’s been deputy chief since 2018.

“Chief Noonan is a valuable member who has displayed dedication to the service and the community. The board looks forward to working with him as he assumes his new role,” Yee said in a news release.

Noonan is taking over for Scott Fraser, who announced his resignation in July to take a job as the deputy chief in Kingston. It’s a seamless transition as Fraser’s resignation is effective Sunday (Oct. 3).